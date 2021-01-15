GM plans to launch Corvette electric SUV in 2025

General Motors is planning to launch at least one electric vehicle inspired by the traditional Chevrolet Corvette brand. According to the American website Bloomberg, the model in question would be an SUV combined with a sports car.

The crossover is being called “Project R” or “Brand R” internally and is intended to reach the largest number of buyers. At the moment, the automaker’s engineers are already working on several concept vehicles.

According to Bloomberg sources, Project R must combine the high performance and bold style of Corvette models with a structure with more internal space. Rumors also indicate that the vehicle will be fully battery powered.

In this way, it will be similar to the Mustang Mach-E sport electric crossover. Therefore, GM would be adopting the same strategy as Ford in investing in a famous franchise to expand the electric niche beyond essential cars.

If Project R becomes a reality, the Corvette SUV would start to be manufactured from 2025. Then, it would be inserted in the North American automaker’s plans to launch 30 electric models by 2025.

Breaking standards

In the past, GM has studied the possibility of developing different vehicles with Corvette-like styling and performance. However, the automaker was afraid of not pleasing the legion of more purist fans of sports models.

For analysts, the development of a family of electric vehicles of the sports brand would be a great starting point for this change. According to them, even if there were few models, this would help revive the company’s valuable franchise.

This would also break the concept that the sports brand’s models are not cars for everyday use. On the other hand, engineers would have more work to develop an electric crossover that could last for about 20 years.