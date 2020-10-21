GM launches electric Hummer with 560 km of autonomy

On Tuesday night (20), GM launched, in an event broadcast over the web, its new Hummer EV, a fully electric “supertruck” with 560 kilometers of autonomy and an initial price fixed at US $ 80 thousand.

Among the characteristics of the new model, the highlight is the double four-door cabin and the traditional four-wheel drive. The new Hummer features three electric motors, which promises much more than adequate performance.

According to the manufacturers’ information, the vehicle goes from 0 to 100 km / h in just three seconds, with an estimated power of around 1,000 hp. The engine’s strength points to a maximum torque of 1,590 kgfm of torque.

But it is in autonomy that the truck shows: it is 563 kilometers on a single charge. The feat is made possible by GM’s own Ultium batteries. According to the company, it is possible to load 160 kilometers in just 10 minutes.

Production exhausted

In a table of expressive numbers, GM adds another figure: even with a price considered high by American standards according to Electrek specialists, Edition 1 of the Hummer EV is completely sold out, or better, the first year of production has already been all sold in advance.

Knowing that the start of production is planned by GM for the fall of 2021, in a launch considered “slow” by the company itself, the schedule can be considered one of the most aggressive among the electric pickups on the market.

As automakers have been placing heavy bets on the electric segment, with Tesla placing itself as a world reference, GM is entering the race, with its GMC Hummer EV facing Tesla Cybertruck directly.



