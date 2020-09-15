GM Hummer EV electric truck will have ‘crab mode’

From time to time, new details of the Hummer EV, General Motors’ electric vehicle, are revealed to the public. Now, all information regarding the launch has a date to be released. On October 20, GM will make a complete presentation about the truck and, to satisfy some curiosities, confirmed the presence of a feature that was already being considered by the specialized media: Crab Mode, or “crab mode”.

With it, drivers will be able to move diagonally, as well as the animal that inspired its name. Found on all four wheels, it is a feature that, according to the automaker, was tailored for off-road customers – and had already been suggested last week by the official Twitter profile of GMC, the brand under which the Hummer EV will be sold, with an image that left little doubt for interpretation.

The announcement will be delayed for months, as it would be carried out on May 20, a date postponed by the pandemic of the covid-19. Since then, the opening has gained teasers and the like, maintaining the interest of those who follow the processes of the manufacturer.

Billionaire investment

Ending months of guesswork, the Hummer EV is part of a $ 20 billion investment by General Motors in the development of electric vehicles and revives the traditional model, bringing the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower.

Also according to the manufacturer, the car will feature the second generation of the Super Cruise, an advanced driver assistance system announced in March. In addition, it will be powered by the Ultium modular platform, which supports batteries up to 200 kWh.

Finally, production is expected to begin at the end of 2021, with deliveries expected to begin soon after – competing directly with Tesla’s Cybertruck and Rivian RT1.

