Gloria Estefan Shades Jennifer Lopez for the documentary “Break” comments on the performance with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl

Offering your opinion. Gloria Estefan doesn’t regret not performing at the 2020 Super Bowl, but apparently put Jennifer Lopez’s comments about the experience on blast.

“Look, this is the most important thing. You have very little time, about 12 minutes or so to do something on and off the set,” Estefan, 64, said during “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, June 21. “So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to have an extravaganza of Miami and Latin America, and they tried to pack it as best they could.”

The Grammy Award winner, who confirmed that she decided not to participate, then added: “Okay, and imagine what J.Lo would say if I was the third [performer]! I literally went out, performed “Shake Your Body” [and “Conga”] and left. It was their moment. Besides, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.”

Estefan’s response came after Lopez’s documentary “Break” showed her reaction to Shakira being appointed co-headliner of a sporting event.

“You usually have one headliner at the Super Bowl. This headliner is building the show, and if they want to invite other guests, that’s their choice,” the singer’s longtime manager Benny Medina detailed in the film, which began streaming on Netflix earlier this month. “It was an insult to say that you need two Hispanic women to do a job that has historically been done by one artist.”

The 52-year-old Hustlers actress noted that she is not thrilled with the decision to split her time on stage. “We have six damn minutes. We have 30 seconds of the song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ll have five left. But there must be certain songs that we sing. We should have moments of singing. It’s not going to be a dance fucking revue,” the New York native said. “We have to sing our message. …It’s the worst idea in the world for two people to participate in the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”

During the film, Lopez and the 45-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer were seen discussing their performance. “They said 12 minutes. I got a good confirmation that we may have an extra minute or two, so now we have about 13-14 minutes,” the “Marry Me” star added then. “I think, Shakira, what we should have is that you should have half the time and I should have [half]. If it was a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they had to do.