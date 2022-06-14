Gloomraven: Jaws of the Lion DLC Guide to the demolition character

In a tactical game, positional and situational awareness is the key to success, which makes the Bomber an important mercenary for any group in Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion. Unfortunately, the trick surrounding the Destroyer, the destruction of obstacles, is more of a crutch than a feature of the class. Players playing this class may find incredibly funny moments of destruction, but for some players these moments may not be frequent enough.

There are many aspects of playing against the Bomber in Grim Harbor. A Demolition man is a melee damage dealer with poor initiative control, small hand size, one initial AoE, and very average damage values for a specialized damage dealer. The bomber simply cannot compete with the axe in the Gloomy Harbor in terms of damage inflicted. A special feature of the Bomber is his ability to destroy obstacles, while creating various effects. The bomber thrives by destroying obstacles move by move, accumulating buffs and special effects to destroy enemies. However, this makes the class too dependent on obstacles, reducing the effectiveness of the class on a decent number of maps. The first map that players will encounter in the campaign, for example, has only two initial obstacles in the last room. Even with Craghart in the team, a Bomber can face difficulties keeping up with other Mercenaries in the squad.

The right perks and items are essential for any new character in Grim Harbor. Since the Bomber is position-oriented, Walking Boots are necessary for proper maneuvering on the battlefield. In addition, players will want to get a Small Endurance Potion. While minor healing is tempting for such a mild melee character, exhaustion is a constant threat to demolition players. For Perks, Consistency, Refine and Rankle are important to reduce negatives in the character modifier deck. With four perks, players can remove all negative modifiers except a critical miss from their modifier deck. Unfortunately, few other things on the list of perks for the Bomber really distract the player from this course.

The best starting cards for the bomber in the Gloomy Harbor

The style of the Destroyer’s game in the Gloomy Harbor requires careful planning of the fighters and the environment. Unfortunately, the fastest starting card for this class is Explosive Blitz with Initiative 19. When choosing cards to capture, Explosive Blitz, Knock Out the Support and Crushing Weight are necessary because of their decent speed. Crushing weight will become a key card when players find themselves without the necessary obstacles in the room. Unfortunately, the map still requires precise movement and positioning to be effective. The following list of cards should prove useful to the players, with the level being chosen instead of a piston strike if the player is to destroy an item as a mission objective.

