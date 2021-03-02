Globoplay releases Fresh prince of Bel Air and other news

The series Fresh prince of Bel Air is one of the news for Globoplay subscribers in March, as announced by the platform last Friday (26). Other old productions, such as the soap opera Vamp, will also be added to streaming.

Originally aired between 1990 and 1996 in the United States, the series starring Will Smith was part of the SBT programming for many years and is showing on the Comedy Central channel, in addition to being a Netflix attraction until last December.

With 148 episodes and six seasons, the program accompanies a young man from Philadelphia who moves to his uncles’ mansion in Bel-Air, where he tries to adapt to the new reality. According to UOL, all the comedy chapters will be available from the 5th.

For those who are fans of old soap operas, Globoplay brings this month Vamp (1991), with Ney Latorraca and Cláudia Ohana in the cast, and Mulheres de Areia (1993), with Glória Pires, Guilherme Fontes and Marcos Frota. The first is available from today (1st), while the second arrives on the 29th.

Other premieres

In addition to Um Maduco no Pedaço and the two novels, the service will also make available another old attraction, the miniseries Os Maias (2001), which arrives on the 15th. , with Renata Sorrah, Vanessa Giácomo and Giovanna Antonelli.

And the news does not end there, including some films. Check out the other premieres of Globoplay in March:

Quiz – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (miniseries)

Sanditon (season 1)

Beauty and the Baker (season 1)

Trickster: The Chaos Agent (season 1)

Dance Academy (seasons 1 to 3)

East Los High: At the Rhythm of LA (seasons 1 to 3)

Basic Unit (seasons 1 and 2)

Perrengue (season 1)

Balthazar (season 1)

Wild reports

Sex and the City 2

Yes sir

Foolproof love