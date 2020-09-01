Globoplay receives new plan with live pay TV channels

Globo has announced an expansion to the Globoplay streaming service and will soon launch a new plan that includes pay TV channels and live subscription programming. The prices of the new modality start from R $ 49.90 per month and can be signed from October 1st, with a 30-day free trial. Current subscribers will be able to try the modality as early as September.

The new category of use is called “Globoplay + live channels” and will coexist with the current offer, which only has programming via streaming and a free use mode with ads. In addition to the subscription of R $ 49.90 per month, it will also be possible to purchase the new package annually, in 12 installments of R $ 42.90.

The standard Globoplay + live channels package includes streaming content and a selection of channels from the Globo network. Subscribers will be able to watch recordings and live content from Multishow, GloboNews, Sportv 1, Sportv 2, Sportv 3, GNT, Viva, Gloob, Gloobinho, Off, Bis, Mais Globosat, Megapix, Universal TV, Studio Universal, SYFY, Canal Brasil and Futura.

Content unification

According to G1, the company also intends to offer additional plans that include the programming of channels such as Telecine, Premiere and Combate. According to Grupo Globo, the goal is to unify the offer of digital content on Globoplay, the company’s main online platform today.

The company points out that the service will bring a deep integration between live and recorded content. “If we are in the middle of a round of the Brazilian Championship on Sunday, highlighted, we will have the game in progress. Then, content in VOD, as goals of the round”, comments Erick Brêtas, director of Digital Products and Services at Globo.

According to Paulo Marinho, director of Canais Globo, the unification of content on a platform has been in the company’s plans since 2013. Globoplay has become the main bet of the company after registering growth last year and also being launched in the United States.

At the end of 2019, the service had a 56% increase in its user base. The consumption of content on the streaming platform also grew by 224% between the months of January and August this year.



