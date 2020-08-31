Globoplay: New package with live TV channels

You should remember the column Detective TudoCelular from last Thursday (27), in which we discussed the impacts of Disney Plus coming to Brazil and that competitors should move to offer news to users. Well then. Globoplay announced on Monday (31) the inclusion of new packages with Grupo Globo’s closed TV channels.

In all, there will be three subscription options, depending on the amount of content selected. At most, customers will have access to live signals from the so-called Globosat channels, composed of Multishow, GloboNews, SporTV, SporTV 2, SporTV 3, GNT, Viva, Gloob, Gloobinho, Off, Bis, More Globosat, Megapix, Universal TV, Studio Universal, SyFi and Canal Brasil.

Packages

Free access

In the no-cost option of the platform, the user will only have access to TV Globo and Canal Futura with live signal. In addition, it is possible to access the full contents of selected content from the open broadcaster – such as journalism, varieties and interview programs.

Other content, such as excerpts from soap operas, lives and occasional or promotional events will also be included here.

Premium VOD + TV Globo

Here, all the content available on the previous level – such as access to TV Globo – will remain, plus the catalog of series, films, documentaries, children and classic novels present in the streaming of Globoplay.

In this modality, the customer can choose to pay R $ 22.90 monthly, or the annual option, up to 12 times of R $ 19.90.

Premium VOD + live channels

This is great news from the streaming service. The alternative includes all the contents of the previous ones, plus Globo channels by live subscription. The list consists of Multishow, GloboNews, SporTV, SporTV 2, SporTV 3, GNT, Viva, Gloob, Gloobinho, Off, Bis, More Globosat, Megapix, Universal TV, Studio Universal, SyFi and Canal Brasil.

For the payment, the consumer will be able to choose between paying R $ 49.90 per month or making an annual subscription, to divide up to 12 times of R $ 42.90.

The new Globoplay package with the group’s closed channels will be available, on a pre-launch basis, from September 1st. Only on October 1st, the new offer will be available to the entire public.

It is worth remembering that Globo’s platform already includes the Premiere and Combate channels since the end of July this year.



