Globoplay launches subscription with Telecine channels

The Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay presented a new signature track this Tuesday (30th).

The novelty is a combo that guarantees three services from a single payment: Globoplay, the live channels of the Globo group (such as GloboNews, SporTV, GNT, Viva and others) and the channels of the Telecine network. The monthly fee is R $ 74.90. For those who want only the double Globoplay and Telecine, the value goes to R $ 49.90 per month. The new subscription mode is now available and can be hired on the platform’s website.

With the new triple package, the customer gains the right to watch more than 2,000 films in the Telecine network catalog, with a catalog that includes releases, feature films never seen in Brazil and a collection of older works.

There is also the possibility for a subscriber to add up to four people who live in the same house as users to enjoy the same service. The option of contracting both platforms already existed before, but not in an integrated way. The savings for those who previously thought of subscribing to the services separately is up to 18%.