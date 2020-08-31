Globoplay, Globo News, Multishow receive live signal

Globoplay now has live content from paid channels directly on the platform, without relying on pay TV. Globo announced on Monday (31) that users will be able to subscribe to GloboNews, Multishow, Gloob and other channels of the media conglomerate for R $ 49.90 per month. The new structure will take effect on September 1st.

With today’s announcement, consumers will have more content directly on the platform, which currently features soap operas, series, entertainment programs, sports and more. Part of the videos is open to everyone, while another part is reserved for subscribers.

Therefore, Globo reinforces the catalog at a time when the media market is changing. The platform competes in Brazil with players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The company explained that today’s launch includes broadcasting live channels. It will be possible, for example, to follow what is happening in real time on GloboNews. This is called simulcasting.

Prices look like this:

Free: Globo and Futura live programming + selected content from journalism, varieties, interview programs + soap opera excerpts

R $ 22.90 / month: previous level + full novels and other premium content.

R $ 49.90 / month: previous level + live channels Multishow, GloboNews, GNT, Viva,

SporTV, SporTV 2, SporTV 3, Off, Goob, Globinho, Bis, More Globosat and Canal Brasil + content on demand from Universal TV , Studio Universal, SYFY and Megapix.



