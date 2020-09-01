Globoplay airs September: Series coming this month

Globoplay will receive successful series and soap operas in September. One of the highlights is the 16th season of “Gray’s Anatomy”, unpublished in streamings in Brazil.

Another success is the soap opera “Laços de Família”, by TV Globo, which arrives on the platform with all the chapters on the next 14. Among other attractions, are “Bates Motel”, “American Horror Story”, “Meu Bem, Meu Mal ”And the second season of the original production“ The Division ”.

Gray’s Anatomy will be added to Globoplay during the month of September, still undefined. The streaming will make available the first and the 16th season of medical drama – the latter still unpublished on streaming platforms in Brazil. In a statement, Globoplay said it will add other seasons of the attraction by the end of the year.

On September 14, a classic novel by the author Manoel Carlos can be watched on Globoplay. Laços de Família was originally shown on television in 2000 and will be made available with all the chapters in full. The production told the story of Helena (Vera Fischer), who gives up the romance with Edu (Reynaldo Gianecchini) so that he can get involved with her daughter, Camila (Carolina Dieckmann), who is undergoing leukemia treatment. THE

Other successful international series will also be added to Globoplay. This is the case of Bates Motel, a prelude to the film “Psycho”, which tells the story of Norman and Norma Bates in five seasons. The ninth season of American Horror Story, entitled 1984, will also be added to the platform. This time, the horror series is set in a summer vacation camp.



