Global TV sales broke a record in the last quarter

Global TV sales saw their “historic peak” in the third quarter of 2020. According to the data shared by the supply chain analysis company TrendForce, 62.05 million phone shipments were made worldwide during this period. The number in question; It increased by 12.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and 38.8 percent compared to the previous quarter. Samsung and LG, the world’s two largest TV manufacturers, announced that they expect their third-quarter profits to increase compared to the same period a year ago.

TrendForce highlighted two points for the increase in global TV sales. It was stated that in the North American continent, people spending more time at home due to the global coronavirus epidemic increased sales. It was stated that the shipments that did not reach the first half of the year and delayed to the third quarter were also effective in the resulting picture.

The world’s five largest TV producers also increased their sales during this period. TCL reached the top of the group with an increase of 52.3 percent. Samsung’s sales increased by 36.4 percent compared to the previous year and 67.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. Although the annual growth rate of LG’s sales was only 6.7 percent, it was noteworthy that the growth rate was 81.7 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Although global TV sales are increasing, it is unlikely to paint a rosy picture for the TV industry. On an annual basis, TrendForce predicts that fewer TVs will be sold in 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, it is pointed out that the increase in display panel prices also reduces the profit margin.



