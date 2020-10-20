Global Monetary Institutions Adopt Major Financial Collapse

The global crisis, which became clearer after the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic in the world, has already started to signal negatively according to analysts and commentators. Currently, studies of institutions, organizations and countries give us many clues that the financial system is collapsing.

Strategist and writer Hamza Yardımcıoğlu also states that the collapse of the financial system and the transition to the new global monetary system has now been announced. The preparations made by the Central Banks for the new system by filling their gold deposits, their statements on this issue, and finally the “New Bretten Woods Movement”, which the IMF declared that it should be initiated for the transition to the new digital currency system, are very important details.

Financial Collapse and Bretton Woods

The previous day, the President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said, “We must reunite the world economy. For this we need a new Bretton Woods agreement, ”he said. First, let’s briefly look at what is Bretton Woods.

Strategist Abdullah Ciftci made important statements about the IMF and the new monetary system in a video he took yesterday. The farmer made the following statements about the situation by associating the concept of “Bretton Woods” with crypto currencies:

“Bretton Woods is a plan to revive a world economy that collapsed after World War II. Bretton Woods is a US region where 44 countries come together to hold a meeting. Here they make an agreement to make the dollar a reserve currency. ”

Bretton Woods, briefly, is the meeting where the agreement was made that enabled the transition to the new monetary system after World War II. For this reason, it is very important that this is mentioned by the IMF chief today.

There will be Crypto Coins in the New System

The virus’s destruction of the economies of the world also reveals the necessity of a new system. According to Çiftçi, this new system will form crypto currencies. Stating that the new currency in the digital age should be crypto money, not cash, Çiftçi said that it is important for states to be able to track these coins. As it is known, the first crypto currency Bitcoin was announced in 2009, right after the 2008 crisis. Now, many analysts say the 2020 crisis is worse than the 2008 crisis. This may indicate that there is a need for a crypto currency in the new system.



