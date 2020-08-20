Global disruptions to Gmail services

Gmail users around the world are reporting that they cannot send emails, attach files, and have problems with Google Drive. The company said the issue was investigated.

A number of Google services such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice have started experiencing global disruptions.

Verifying the outages, Google said a report on the G Suite Status Dashboard has been prepared and the issue is being investigated.

“We’ve verified file uploads to Google services fail, including uploading attachments from Gmail to both personal and G Suite Gmail accounts,” the company said in a statement. expressions were used.

Reports of the outage are concentrated in Japan and Western Europe, according to a map of outages made by the Down Detector website.

No official statement was made as to whether the reason for the outage was a cyber attack.



