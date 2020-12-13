Global box office to close 2020 below $ 13 billion

The global film industry is expected to close the year at a loss of $ 32 billion in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This represents a 71.5% reduction in box office revenue when compared to 2019, according to a recent report by media and technology research firm Omdia.

According to the report, box office revenue fell to less than $ 13 billion for the first time in more than 20 years. It is a very worrying figure for the industry, which in 2019 earned more than $ 40 billion at the box office.

Even though it is a special situation, the numbers link the alert of the main studios, and can motivate some changes in the short and medium term. The first one came from Warner Bros., which announced that it would release all of its films on HBO Max in 2021, in addition to theaters.

In addition, it is possible that the studios will review their plans for huge releases, as Warner herself expected from Tenet. The film directed by Christopher Nolan grossed about $ 360 million at the worldwide box office, a low figure for a production with a budget of approximately $ 200 million.

Another way

If, on the one hand, the pandemic caused the turnover of studios to plummet, on the other hand it boosted streaming. The Omdia report points out that subscription and online transactional video revenue is expected to increase 30% over the previous year, from $ 26 billion in 2019 to $ 34 billion in 2020.

“[Covid-19] created a unique opportunity for studios to experiment with other distribution models, like PVOD and, to a lesser extent, straight to streaming without equivalent relationship damage as before,” said Maria Rua Aguete, senior media director and entertainment from Omdia. “Most of the experiments in 2020 were not about moving new releases to later windows, but about creating new revenue streams to capitalize on content produced via PVOD or otherwise.”



