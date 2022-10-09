Glitch Review: Slow-Starting Science Fiction Finally Comes to Life

A good job, a boyfriend who wants to marry her, a best friend who is jealous of her life — when we first meet the main character of “Glitch”, Ji Hye (played by breakthrough star Vincenzo Jong Ye Bin), it seems that all this is there. But it quickly becomes clear that this 30-year-old girl is reconsidering her life path. Does she want to keep her relationship with Si Guk (Lee Dong Hwi) and stay at her office job? Her constantly dissatisfied expression says the opposite.

This may sound like the usual struggle of any adult who reaches a point in his life when society expects him to calm down. But Ji Hye also has to deal with another very unusual problem — a small alien creature in a green hat, which, as she sees, follows her everywhere. The aliens are invisible to others, but appear in front of her in shops and restaurants, distracting her from everyday activities, which causes concern, but does not pose an imminent danger.

Soon, however, Ji Hye has to solve very serious problems. After parting with Siguk, he disappears without a trace. When she finds his smartwatch under a bench in the parking lot and watches its screen fail (as happened with her laptop in the past), she begins to think that something out of this world may be to blame.

Her quest to find out the truth reintroduces her to Bora (After School singer Nana), who now works on YouTube and shoots videos about aliens. In their youth, they hung out and searched for UFOs, but a mysterious incident interrupted their friendship — a tension that constantly builds when they reunite. However, when they work together, they quickly discover that Ji Hye may be right about her boyfriend’s disappearance— or there may be something more sinister and human behind it.

With writer Jin Hansai behind the shocking and thrilling 2020 drama Extracurricular, one can expect Glitch to be an exciting and dark experience. But instead it happens slowly. Only in the third episode it seems that everything really lights up, the two previous parts stretch to the beginning of the story. As soon as you start to wind you up, Glitch holds your attention well, but it’s very difficult to get to that point.

One thing Glitch deserves credit for is the representation of female characters. Ji-hye and Bora both smoke, swear, and are quite capable and independent enough not to need men in their lives to lead their mission. They run this show, from its twisty moments to its most exciting parts; both motivated by different things, but united in the search for answers. It’s a pity that the rest of the series can’t compare to them.

“Glitch” is now streaming on Netflix