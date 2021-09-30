Glitch In Red Dead Online May Indicate Arrival Of Undead Nightmare 2

Rockstar may be getting ready to bring Undead Nightmare as their Halloween event to Red Dead Online. At least that’s what a glitch found in the PlayStation version of the game suggests.

The bug, posted on Reddit by user Jasonpf1123, gave rise to a zombie-looking NPC wandering through the forest. In the forum post, the boy said that although it was possible to attack and kill the undead, the game did not allow searching the creature’s belongings.

As Halloween draws closer, players speculate that the glitch is related to the Halloween update bringing the Undead Nightmare 2 event. quite suspicious.

Originally released as a downloadable add-on in Red Dead Redemption, Undead Nightmare has become quite popular putting players to face zombies in the wild west. As the developer has been paying a lot of attention lately to the online modes of GTA and Red Dead Redemption, launching the event in Red Dead Online would make sense.

Another evidence that zombie mode would be on its way to the game was the release of “To Arms”, an update in which it is necessary to defend the city from hordes of enemies. Fans soon began to speculate about a similar mode, but with zombies being primed for RDO.

Although not going into details, Rockstar has already confirmed this year’s Halloween Pass. The full announcement of the pass is expected to be released in the next few days.

Red Dead Online has versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.