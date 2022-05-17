Glenn Shepard from “Under the Deck of a Sailing Yacht” reveals an update on the drama about the joint upbringing of Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lano

The drama is not over. The relationship of Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lano from “Under the Deck of a Sailing Yacht” and paternity issues may have ended publicly, but their former boss Captain Glenn Shepherd detailed what he had heard about exes and co-parents behind the scenes.

“I know [Jean-Luc] has something to do with [his and Dani’s] baby right now.” [Dani] is in Australia, and his boat is in the States. Obviously he needs to keep working and I don’t think he can go to Australia and get a job.”

The captain noted that most of the details were obtained second-hand, adding: “I asked someone what his involvement was, because it was a long time ago. Personally, I think he should do more. But I don’t know all the details. I’m not that close to them, so I can’t talk to them.”

Soares and Serza-Lano established an on-screen connection when they both joined the second season of the popular TV series Bravo. Shortly after viewers saw the couple finish the season together, a second stew revealed that she was expecting a baby. During the reunion, Soares stated that her former co-star in the film was the father.

“Let’s just say this baby was taken during the season when we had cameras 24/7 and I only slept with one guy,” she said in June 2021. — He didn’t support me at all. . He thinks it’s not his child, and he doesn’t want anything to do with it.”

Cerza-Lano, for his part, explained in a separate speech at the reunion that he wanted a DNA test to confirm paternity before intervening. “I want to be close to you,” he explained, recording a message for his ex. “Although you may not want to have anything to do with me because I’m asking you to do a paternity test, this is something I can handle. But what I can’t overcome if it’s my child is that I can’t be around her.”

The sailor admitted that he wanted to solve his problems with Soares. “Dani, what we had on the show was real for me. I don’t care what anyone says, even now that we’re going through what we’re going through. The way I felt about you and the time we had was sincere. Everything I’ve ever told you was true,” he continued, becoming visually emotional. “The fact that we are where we are now, I am very sorry, and I would guess that most of this is my fault.”

Seven months after Soares welcomed her baby, Cerza-Lano confirmed that he was the father of their daughter. “I am happy and proud that the sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” he wrote on Instagram in January. “Dani and I worked and communicated together as much as possible. It is necessary [to work out] for the sake of our daughter, because she needs both parents in her life.”

At the time, Soares told us in a statement that “actions speak louder than words” in response to Chers-Lano’s post.

According to Shepard, his past experience with crew members did not affect his point of view on rowing.

“It’s hard to handle because some boats don’t want to have anything to do with romance at all. I don’t think it’s real because it’s going to continue anyway. They will hide it and everything like that,” he told us on Monday. “As long as they are careful, especially [in front of] the guests and in front of the team, then great. But we don’t want any couples to bring their quarrels and problems to the crew’s dining room because it really breaks the atmosphere on the boat. As long as they handle it right, I kind of stay away until it gets out of hand.”