Glen Powell Reveals What Jon Hamm Did for All the “Young Shooters” at the Top: The Gun Maverick Set

“Best Shooter: Maverick” was an interesting cinematic experience for a number of reasons. However, what was most fun was the interaction between the stars of the film both in and out of the frame. The cast was filled with a mix of promising actors and experienced performers. Glen Powell, who has made a name for himself lately, seems to have enjoyed working with industry veterans like Tom Cruise and Jon Hamm. In fact, Powell recently revealed what Hamm did for all of the film’s “young shooters” during production.

Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez and others faced a lot of problems when they first came to San Diego in 2018 to star in the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”. Not only were they working on a sequel to one of the greatest films of all time, they also needed to somehow keep up with the energy that Tom Cruise brings to the set. It’s a lot on the actor’s shoulders, but, as Powell explained, Jon Hamm found a way to relieve stress relatively early:

As soon as we got to San Diego to shoot TG: Maverick, Jon Hamm treated all the “young shooters” to dinner and informed us that the door of his trailer is always open for tips or sports games. Hamm is a great teammate, and it reminds me how great it is to watch a legend put his skin into the game.

The 33-year-old actor’s Twitter post was a response to another story about the “Mad Men” alum. Not so long ago it was reported that the famous actor gave a huge part of his salary for his new film “Admit it, Fletch” so that it would really be filmed. Given this recent revelation, it’s no wonder he’s been so generous with his time when it comes to his “Maverick” co-stars. So I definitely agree with the “Gallows” actor that it’s great to see an Emmy winner pay it forward.

This is not the first time Glen Powell has spoken about how one of his colleagues helped during filming. Powell has previously talked about the “pressure” he felt during the making of the film, and explained that Tom Cruise helped him by giving him some advice. Cruz noted that “pressure is a privilege,” meaning that high expectations are accompanied by many opportunities.

Well, the actors and crew definitely did not miss this opportunity to present the sequel to their favorite movie about aviation in 1984. Even a few months after the release, “The Best Shooter: Maverick” is still losing at the box office with more recent new films. It’s not hard to see why, given the sentimental story, the impressive aerial feats and the impressive work of the actors. Of course, I’m sure the football scene didn’t hurt either. Jon Hamm was actually excluded from the scene on the beach without a shirt, but according to the actor, he had no problems with the shirt and shoes.

Stories like Glen Powell’s not only shed light on the kindness of stars like Jon Hamm, but also further reinforce the fact that the actors really bonded on set. One would think that Hamm’s actions would have a long-term impact on his younger colleague, and as a result, when the time comes, Powell may also try to help another group of “young shooters” sometime in the future.

Top Gun: Maverick is now available in Digital HD and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 1.