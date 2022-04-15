Glee’s Darren Criss and his wife Mia Criss welcome their first child

A warning about a new father! Darren Criss and his wife Mia Criss (nee Svir) welcomed their first child on Monday, April 11.

The 35-year-old American Buffalo Broadway star announced the arrival of her daughter Bluesy Belle via Instagram on Thursday, April 14.

“M&D composed nice music,” he signed a family photo, confirming that his firstborn was born a few days before. ” 💙 Come out. 💙 ».

The actor debuted with the 36-year-old producer’s tummy via Instagram in October 2021. “We have been making music for many years,” the graduate of the American Crime Story signed photos in which he and the native of Alabama listen to ultrasound. “But this time we did BEAT. The ultimate collaboration is Spring 2022.”

Former colleagues on the Glee series commented on the upload on social networks, including Max Adler. “Yeah!!!! Congratulations to you guys!!!!” the 36-year-old New York native who played Dave Karofsky on the Fox show wrote at the time.

Darren’s slideshow came two years after he and the founder of Effin Media tied the knot in Louisiana. The couple had been dating for more than seven years when the California native proposed in January 2018.

“Mia and I had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the Broadway star told her Instagram followers after the proposal. “And I am pleased to announce that we are taking these adventures up a notch. We strive for this. Feel free to go where none of us have gone before. Attract.”

The Emmy nominee told us during an interview in February 2018 that “everything that makes her happy makes [him] happy,” adding, “It’s a long wait and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. That’s fine.”

In June 2020, the couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of living together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With such pain and frustration that have been dogging our information flow, I thought I’d take a moment to appreciate the light that is my Mia,” Darren wrote on Instagram at the time. “Last week we celebrated 10 years of our life together. 10. I used to hear such a number and thought — no way. But here I am, lucky enough to name a number. And in all that time, he was really only getting better every day. Her perseverance, her creativity, her dedication, her tendency to always make life fun — all this has been an inexhaustible source of joy and inspiration since I’ve known her. And at this time of unprecedented separation in the world, I wake up every morning with gratitude for sharing such a special unity with her. And many others, my Mia. Thank you for making the world brighter.”