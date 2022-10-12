Glazers ready to part with Manchester United for $10 billion – report

The owners of Manchester United, the Glazer family, have set an amazing asking price of $10 billion to hand over the reins to the 20-time champions of England.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, the stated figure will be enough to put the parasite owners at the negotiating table.

This fresh news came just a day after Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a statement that he is ready to buy the club of his childhood, but will not wait until the current owners want to sell it.

The Glazers have made it clear that they are not interested in parting with United, which annually brings record revenues.

If United agrees to a $10 billion price tag, it will make the club the most valuable sports enterprise in the world.

The Dallas Cowboys NFL team ranks first in the ranking of the most valuable sports teams. They are worth $8 billion.

The Dallas Cowboys are followed by the New England Patriots and the $6.4 billion and $6 billion New York Yankees baseball franchise, respectively.

The Glazers took over the club in 2005 as a result of a controversial leveraged buyout.

Since their arrival, they have been extremely unpopular with supporters who have never liked them.

Disgust towards them in recent months has resulted in protests and even boycotting games with the intention of ousting them from the club.

United fans have for many years condemned their greedy practice of receiving dividends and payments, while not investing anything — as a result, United has lost its prestige and, in terms of football and infrastructure, is further away from its rivals than at any other point in its life. a glorious story.

While they are still here, it is unlikely that dissatisfaction with their management will subside. A sale at the moment also seems unlikely, especially if you believe the statement that the price is $ 10 billion. Unfortunately, it seems that the club is stuck with the Glazers for a bit longer.