Glassnode: Long-term investors are selling bitcoin

Cryptocurrency data firm Glassnode suggests that long-term investors are starting to sell Bitcoin, but that is a bullish sign.

Cryptocurrency data firm Glassnode notes that in-chain measurements show that old coins are sold as the price of BTC rises, which shows that long-term investors are making a profit. The company states that although this may seem worrying, it has historically been an extremely “bullish” development.

The chart below shows the total supply in profit held by long-term investors. As you can see, as the price has increased since November 16, this supply has decreased. This image means that a significant amount of BTC that has been held for a long time has been sold.

So is this a bearish sign? No, Glassnode claims. Historically, long-term investors have sold profits before and during the bull run. The company emphasizes that the total amount of Bitcoin held by long-term investors generally declines well before price peaks. The chart below shows the change in price with the change in the amount of Bitcoin held by long-term investors.

Glassnode notes that as long-term investors realize their profits, they leave room for new individual investors to enter the market, creating the largest Bitcoin bull markets historically.

Glassnode finally underlines that if the price of Bitcoin follows this historical trend, there will be more price increases before it reaches its peak.

Bitcoin finds buyers at $ 18,995 as of 00.10 when the news was published.



