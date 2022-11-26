Glass Onion’s Kate Hudson on Why Reuniting With Katherine Hahn on Screen Was “the Best”

Daniel Craig may return to the role of Benoit Blanc in “The Glass Onion: The Secret to Get Knives,” but he is the only survivor from the first film “Get Knives.” Among the new faces surrounding the southern detective this time are Kate Hudson and Katherine Hahn, who respectively play Connecticut Governor Claire Debelle and fashion designer Birdie Jay. “Glass Onion” also allowed Hudson and Khan to share screen time for the first time in a long time, which the former called “the best”.

Kate Hudson and Katherine Hahn previously starred together in the movie “How to Get Rid of a Guy in 10 Days,” where Hudson played alongside Matthew McConaughey as Andy Anderson, and Hahn played Andy’s girlfriend, Michelle. Working on a romantic comedy led to the two actresses becoming friends in real life, and as Hudson told THR, she was glad to reunite with Khan in a different cinematic setting. According to her:

We were very close for many years, and then children, marriage, other children, other marriages — for me; she’s still in it! It turned into years when we didn’t see each other, and when I saw her, when I reunited with her in this movie, it was as if we had never parted. I feel like we’re soul mates. This is the best.

Life, of course, is filled with people with whom we are quite close for a while, but then uncontrollable circumstances lead to the fact that the paths diverge. Sometimes we never see these people again, but fortunately for Kate Hudson and Katherine Hahn, thanks to their common profession, this did not happen. Not only was Hudson happy to be paired with Khan again in “The Glass Onion: The Secret of Knife Extraction,” but despite the fact that the two hadn’t seen each other in years, no time had passed between them.

Although Kate Hudson and Katherine Hahn play friends again in “The Glass Onion: The Mystery of Knives,” it’s a far cry from the story we got in 2003 with “How to Get Rid of a Guy in 10 Days.” Claire and Birdie are among those invited to the private island of tech mogul Miles Bron for a weekend related to a fake murder mystery, only to find themselves suspects in a real murder. Among the actors are The Glass Onion actresses Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madeleine Cline and Dave Batista. Ryan Johnson took over the duties of the screenwriter, as in the first “Get Knives”, and will do so in the upcoming “Get Knives 3”.

While Netflix subscribers will have to wait until December 23 to stream “The Glass Onion: The Mystery of Knives,” the 2022 release of the film is currently showing in theaters until Tuesday, November 29. giving it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in its review. Those of you who have already seen the “Glass Onion” should read our final analysis.