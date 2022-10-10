“Glass Onion” gets UK theatrical release as Netflix signs Deal with Vue and Cineworld

The sequel to the mysterious murder of Ryan Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will receive theatrical distribution in the UK after Netflix signed deals with Vue International and Cineworld.

The film will be shown in select Vue and Cineworld cinemas across the UK from November 23 to 29, and will then appear on streamer on December 23. Tickets have already gone on sale. Negotiations are underway to show the film in Vue cinemas in Italy and Germany, as well as in The Space and CinemaxX, respectively.

“This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and for the broader ecosystem as a whole,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue International. “The studios have realized the value of the theatrical showcase, and now we see that Netflix is also mastering film distribution on the big screen. The Get Knives franchise has a huge following, and it’s fantastic that fans of the first film will be able to see The Glass Bow on our big screens, where all the great films deserve to be watched.”

Last week, Netflix announced that the film, which debuted on TIFF in September, will be shown in approximately 600 theaters, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, across the United States from November 23 to 29. Three major movie theater chains have agreed to show the Netflix movie.

In March 2021, Netflix paid about $450 million more for the rights to two sequels of the 2019 hit “Get Knives.” This remains one of the largest deals with streamers in history.

Janelle Monae, Dave Batista, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madeleine Cline star in the sequel along with Daniel Craig, who returns as super-rich Benoit Blanc.