Glamorous makeup of 90-day-old groom Karin Steele takes care of Paul Split

Former star of the “90-day fiance” franchise Karin Stahl shows off her stunning looks on social media after breaking up with her husband Paul Style. Fans may remember the couple from their first appearance in The 90-day Groom: to the 90-day season 1. The couple met online, and soon Paul went to Brazil to meet Karin in person. Despite the fact that the duo had a language barrier and trust issues, they decided to tie the knot in November 2017 in the presence of Karin’s family.

However, everything changed dramatically when Karin moved to the United States. Paul claimed that his wife cheated on him during one of her online games. In fact, he claimed that Karin was carrying someone else’s child. But despite several ups and downs in their marriage, the couple stayed together for four years and even welcomed their second son, Ethan Steele, in February 2021.

However, in December 2021, a video appeared on social networks showing Karin attacking her husband. Shortly after the shocking video went viral, Paul moved out of the house with his two sons. The 26-year-old reality TV star was devastated by the loss of her children, but continued to pursue her career as a cosmetologist.

Transformation of purple hair

A month after breaking up with Paul, Karin flaunted her eye-catching makeup on Instagram. She dyed her blue hair purple and stunned 90 Day Fiancé viewers with her glamorous look. Karin signed the Instagram post with one word “Work”, followed by a heart-shaped smiley face. In a word, she told her fans that she really likes her new job as a makeup artist.

Karin’s makeup

In June 2022, Karin impressed fans with her transformed figure and radiant skin. She showed off her amazing makeup skills by wearing a beautiful green polka dot set. Karin summed up her Instagram post with a smiley face with a four-leaf clover. After seeing how the 90-day-old groom’s star looks so amazing after breaking up with Paul, an Instagram user commented: “You look so peaceful, happy and have always been beautiful.”

Karine 2.0

Viewers of the 90-day Groom, who have seen Karin at her worst, are glad to see that she is pulling herself together again. She recently posted a stunning photo in a green tank top with a plunging neckline. Mother Pierre and Ethan looked confident in the picture in dark sunglasses. An Instagram user praised her newly transformed image, writing: “You’re so beautiful, Karin.” Another user added: “You’re beautiful, I always thought you were the most beautiful in the series.” Karina seems much more joyful without Gender in her life. Fans of 90 Day Fiance hope that she will continue to grow and remain happy.