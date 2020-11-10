Glad that “James Bond” will be played by a woman!

It’s official, Lashana Lynch will indeed be the next “James Bond”! On Twitter, Nabilla is delighted and thus displays her joy.

Nabilla couldn’t help but post her joy on Twitter. Lashana Lynch is therefore the next James Bond and the famous blogger still cannot believe it!

Very active on social networks, Nabilla does not hide anything from her millions of fans. It’s simple, she tells them everything!

With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored. Photoshoots, new announcements, or even the outfit of the day… Everything goes!

They follow the adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And yet, there is plenty to do!

Not long ago, the social media star posted her joy on Twitter, one of her favorite platforms. But what is she looking forward to?

So this is the official message from Lashana Lynch, announcing that she will be the next James Bond. Yes, you did hear!

NABILLA WELCOMES LASHANA LYNCH’S NEXT ROLE!

No, you are not dreaming, Lashana Lynch will be the first black woman to play the very famous agent 007.

Happier than ever in the face of this unprecedented announcement, Nabilla then posted her joy on Twitter by sharing the Gossip Room post.

“It’s official, the next agent 007 will be a woman! Actress Lashana Lynch has just confirmed that she will be returning to 007’s costume in the future.

It’s a real revolution for the saga! “. Pleasantly surprised, Nabilla fans have also reacted en masse on the platform.

So we let you take a look at the comment of the star of social networks. Are you excited for the next James Bond?



