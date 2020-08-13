Gives Cactus Skin for problems with Fall Guys servers

The game account advertises various rewards for drops and maintenance for the first few weeks, such as a new outfit and Fall Guys money.

It’s no secret that one of Fall Guys’ biggest problems today is its servers. The game (which does not stop breaking records) has been so overwhelmed that it has even had to improvise Fall Guys Server Owl, a new Twitter account in which it only reports its crashes and maintenance. It shouldn’t be easy to surpass two million players in just ten days, or rub shoulders in Steam stats with the influx peaks of Counter Strike, DOTA 2, and PUBG. However, its developers have wanted to compensate all those affected and that is why they have announced that they will give a cactus suit and 5000 kudos (the game currency) to those who have tried the title before August 14. If you want the reward and you haven’t caught it yet (a mistake, as it’s one of the funniest games of the summer), you have until midnight today.

While we were fighting to keep the servers up and running last week, we promised we'd figure out a way to compensate the community for being so awesome and bearing with us! We're pleased to announce we're gifting you all this Legendary Prickles costume and 5,000 kudos! pic.twitter.com/vsyXEqS1Tg — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 13, 2020

The first game update is here

These rewards come with an update that includes a challenging new test, Jump Showdown. Another challenge that we will have to face and master as soon as possible if we want to win the “impossible trophy” from Fall Guys. Even knowing the very high percentage of luck that each game depends on (yes, we are aware, when it is not the starting position, it is your teammates’ crippled), at MeriStation we have prepared a guide of tips and tricks for all the tests. Because it’s time for the flute to play, win some crowns and change your pigeon or hot dog outfit.

The latest issues of the game have made it “the best release in history” of Devolver Digital, and the title with the most simultaneous players on Steam of all those released in 2020. To give you an idea, that puts it above from Doom Eternal, Sea of ​​Thieves, Horizon Zero Dawn and even Resident Evil 3. Be sure to give it a try, especially on PS4, where it is part of the PS Plus games. As we reminded you a few hours ago, it will not be free forever, so it is better to take advantage of it before it returns to 19.99 euros.



