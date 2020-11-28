“Give details” comment from the World Health Organization

There are many studies on the coronavirus vaccine. A new point has been reached in the ongoing process led by scientists in major companies and universities. The World Health Organization (WHO) wants to hear more details about the vaccine from AstraZeneca, who announced that they made mistakes in the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine studies but said they corrected it. AstraZeneca / Oxford University, which made confusing statements for the coronavirus vaccine, is losing its reliability.

“Error” comment for the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca / Oxford University

Confusing comments are made for the coronavirus vaccine developed by the AstraZeneca / Oxford University duo, which millions of people are eagerly waiting for. Previously, AstraZeneca said that the vaccine, which was stated to be effective up to 90 percent, had made mistakes in its studies, but this was corrected. The tests for vaccination are carried out with more than 20 thousand volunteers, half in England and half in Brazil.

Two high doses of vaccine were administered to volunteers participating in the vaccine tests. In order for the vaccine, which provides a protection of 62 percent when given in this way, to give better results, it was decided to give a high dose of one of the two doses, and it was reported that the effectiveness rate increased up to 90 percent when given this way. On the conclusion side, the arrival of these two comments caused confusion in the scientific world.

AstraZeneca / Oxford University, who explained that different doses were used in the tests by mistake, admitted that nearly 3 thousand volunteers in the UK were mistakenly administered doses of half the required amount. In response to Astrazeneca, who stated that there was a significant mistake in the vaccine dosage received, US officials stated that their confidence in the Astrazeneca / Oxford University vaccine decreased due to errors and closed sentences in the disclosure of the data.

WHO, on the other hand, emphasizes the need to provide more detailed information on this subject. For the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, studies and processes are required to be more transparent. The authorities, who say that vaccine studies are still in the introductory stage, emphasize that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca has been applied to very few people yet and its effect has not been proven.



