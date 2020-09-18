Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady live at home in Tampa

In recent days Tom Brady made headlines for his complicated debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now it is for making it known that very soon he could be forced to move house, since the one he currently rents was launched for sale.

Brady and his partner, model Gisele Bündchen, have only lived in Tampa for a short time, the city they moved to after the famous quarterback split from the New England Patriots.

In their new life in Florida, they decided to rent the mansion from former baseball player Derek Jeter, without imagining that he would launch it on the market in search of buyers.

The luxurious home is located in the historic Davis Islands neighborhood, which is famous for its nearly 100-year-old Mediterranean-style buildings and enviable views of downtown Tampa.

The 30,875-square-foot property, built in 2011, costs $ 29 million, making it the most expensive mansion in the area.

“This is the most impressive home to ever come on the market in the Tampa Bay area,” Stephen Gay, the sales manager, told The New York Times.

According to reports from various media, the exclusive home, known as St. Jetersburg, was launched on the market last Tuesday.

It has seven bedrooms, new bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, television room, cinema room, a room for social events with bar, wine cellar, gym, billiards, garage for six vehicles, among other rooms.

Outside, it has an 80-foot long saltwater pool with its respective spa area, as well as various garden furniture and extensive green areas.

From almost anywhere on the property there are enviable views of the ocean.

Privacy is another of the great protagonists of the house, as it is enclosed with a six-foot-high wall, which was nicknamed by the inhabitants of the area as ‘The Great Wall of Jeter’. Despite this, Brady has confessed that he feels guarded and that he misses the intimacy he had in Chesnut Hill



