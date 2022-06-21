Girls To Buy: New English trailer of Polish film Unveiled [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant can exclusively present the first look at the English-language trailer for the controversial Polish film Girls To Buy (originally known as Dziewczyny z Dubaju), which will be released in theaters and on VOD on July 15 through VMI Releasing. Directed by Maria Sadowska, the film was inspired by real stories of real women and based on Peter Krysyak’s bestseller “Girls from Dubai”.

Girls To Buy, which was one of the most profitable when it opened in Poland last year, tells the story of an ambitious young woman named Amy (Paulina Galazka) who dreams of a life outside her small town. When the opportunity arises to become an exclusive escort, she dives in without a second thought and soon rises through the ranks enough to open her own VIP escort service. But she soon learns that the alluring world she once imagined, full of Polish celebrities, actors, singers and models, is not everything.

Despite the inspiration from the real world and the dark material, the trailer for “Buy Girls” relies on the glitz and glamour of the lifestyle that Amy buys into at the beginning of the film.

This tactic is different from the one used in the original Polish trailer, which has gained almost 3 million views, and which should be treated with caution because of its adult themes. But it’s an understandable choice, as viewers need to understand Amy’s thinking and the reasons why she thinks her choice is right before starting to unravel the seams of her story.

As is already quite clear from the trailer for “Girls you can Buy”, the Polish film plunges into the decadence of the aristocratic lifestyle in which Amy found herself. introduced soon begins to rise to the surface. In the roles of “Girls to buy” Paulina Galazka (“Hard Game”, “Successful Woman”), as well as Katarzyna Savzchuk (“Bait”), Giulio Berruti (“Bodyguard of the killer’s Wife”) and Katarzyna Figura (“Player”, “Pianist”, “Revenge”).

VMI Releasing is the distribution division of VMI Worldwide in the USA, which was launched in 2021 and considers its first release to be Burt Reynolds’ latest film, the comedy “Defining Moments”. Some of the projects they’ve been working on this year include the action comedy “Double Jeopardy,” the horror thriller “Those Who Leave,” and the adventure film “Escape through Africa.” Thanks to their joint efforts, more independent and foreign films will be easily accessible to an excited audience in North America.