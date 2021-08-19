Girls Planet 999 LIVE: Where And What Time To Watch Episode 3

In a new edition of Girls Planet 999, the contestants will present performances by BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK, among others. The new talent reality show that is already the favorite of many fans around the world, Girls Planet 999, will premiere its episode 3 this August 20 and here we tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss the live stream.

As you recall, in chapter 2 it was designated as a challenge to interpret the following songs: BLACKPINK – “How you like that”, EXO – “The eve”, BTS – “Mic drop”, TWICE – “Yes or yes”, IZ * ONE – “Fiesta”, OH MY GIRL “The fifht season” and SEVENTEEN – “Pretty u”.

Where to see Girls Planet 999 Ep. 3 Live stream?

After a shocking episode 2, the third chapter will be released on August 20 and it will be exclusively from the Mnet network, for South Korea, and the rest of the world from its official YouTube channel.

YouTube Link: Girls Planet 999 Ep. 3

Link to see Girls Planet 999 Ep. Mnet 3: [ Click here ]

Girls Planet 999 Ep. 3

TWICE: Girls Planet 999 Ep. 3

As a preview, Mnet published part of the presentation that will be performed by the two teams that chose TWICE’s “ Yes or yes”.

What time to see Girls Planet 999 Ep. 3 Live stream?

Girls Planet 999 episodes, and especially episode 3, will air at 8.20 pm [KST] every Friday.

Times to see Girls Planet 999

Below is a list of times, by country, to see Girls Planet 999.

Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama : 6:20 am

Costa Risa, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras : 5:20 am

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico : 7:20 am

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay : 8.20 am

Spain : 1.20 pm

How to vote on Girls Planet 999