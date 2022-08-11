Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis Defends 18-year-Old Kylie Jenner’s “checkup”: All “straight men” look at “beautiful women”

Without retreating. Joe Francis was recently criticized after sharing a retro photo in which he “checked out” the then 18-year-old Kylie Jenner, and the Girls Gone Wild founder doesn’t see a problem.

“Happy Birthday @kyliejenner!! I am so proud of you and all your successes!! 49-year-old Francis wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 10. “It seems that yesterday we celebrated your 18th birthday together [at the Casa Aramara resort in Punta de Mita, Mexico] ❤️.”

The photo, which was supposed to celebrate the 25-year-old Jenner, who became another year older, apparently depicted the Georgia native looking down at the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s ass as they partied with friends on a yacht in 2015.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section to question Frances’ photo choice, and one person wrote: “You didn’t have a better photo—the one where you didn’t check it?”

Francis, however, quickly defended his actions, stating in an already deleted response that “all straight men look at beautiful women.”

He added: “That’s why I’m so successful. Are you saying you hate God for making us like this? No other heterosexual man is different from the others, or distraught girls would not have earned billions of dollars.”

The director then stated that the commentator was “creepy” and that Jenner was “like a sister” to him. “Why do you even think that? I used to date her sister @kourtneykardash,” he wrote. “I also have three sisters. I would never have sex with my sisters. That’s rude!!”

Over the years, Francis has faced various legal challenges. In 2011, he was arrested and charged with three counts of false imprisonment, one count of assault causing serious bodily harm and one count of dissuading a witness after he allegedly assaulted another woman and slammed her head on a tiled floor, according to NBC News.

In April, a review of TNT’s new anthology series “The Rich and Famous” claimed that Francis “tricked” women into “luring” women into a “child pornographic film” for his Girls Gone Wild franchise.

At the time when Francis’ last Instagram picture was taken, Jenner was dating rapper Tyga, who was allegedly also on a birthday trip. However, in 2017 they broke up, and the California native left for Travis Scott. The couple has two children, daughter Stormy and son, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

These days, Stormi—and her younger brother—have become the main focus of Kardashian star and Cactus founder Jack, although a source told Us Weekly in May that the couple “haven’t ruled [a potential engagement] out of the equation.”

“The priority was taking care of the children,” an insider explained to us at the time. “Keep the relationship between each other calm and cold and set boundaries that will give them the best chance to stay together in the long run… She really likes her independence, but she can’t imagine herself in the long run with anyone but Travis.”