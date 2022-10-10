Girls Aloud will release a vinyl “Sound Of The Underground” for the 20th anniversary in honor of Sarah Harding

100 percent of the profits will go to Sarah Harding’s breast cancer appeal.

To mark the 20th anniversary of “Sound of the Underground”, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single in honor of the late Sarah Harding.

On December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for “Sound of the Underground” will be released in a limited edition of 5,000 copies, with 100% of the profits going to Sarah Harding’s breast cancer charity, part of the Christie Charitable Fund. it was created after Harding’s death at the age of 39 last September.

There will also be a never-released alternative vocal version of the song from the archives on vinyl, as well as a sticker sheet of “Buy Girls, Bye Boys”. Vinyl is already available for pre-order.

The special vinyl edition for “Sounds of the Underground” came almost 20 years after Girls Aloud topped the UK Singles Chart with the single in December 2002, earning a Christmas number 1 before spending four weeks at the top of the charts.

The anniversary vinyl is the latest fundraising event from Girls Aloud members Cheryl, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts, who last weekend hosted The Primrose Ball charity gala for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK.

The event was presented by Fern Cotton and featured performances by Will Young, Ollie Alexander and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. There was also a live auction where an original Sarah Harding canvas from The Connor Brothers was sold.

Back in July, Girls Aloud took part in the Race For Life For Sarah charity event, where they ran five kilometers through London’s Hyde Park to raise money for cancer research and honor Harding’s memory.