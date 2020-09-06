Girlfriend drowned after photo shoot

What would be a happy and unforgettable day for a couple in a dream environment, turned into a tragedy after the bride and groom were swept away by a wave during a photo shoot, as the woman drowned.

The events were recorded on the coasts of Wenzhou province, in China, where the happy couple came to take beautiful photos of the memory, on the most important day of their lives. That is why she had hired a specialized team to take some beautiful images.

Everything happened in happiness and happiness between the couple. They were set on the shores of Wenzhou. She looked radiant in her white wedding dress and he in his ball gown. The two of them were smiling on such a special date.

But suddenly everything changed. A strong wave came that swept them out to sea, not only them, but also the makeup artist and the photographer.

It was moments of anguish. The bride and groom and the other two people were swept away by the waves.

The people who were near the place admiring the photo session gave notice to the authorities, who immediately tried to help the couple, as well as the makeup artist and the photographer.

The groom was rescued alive. He tried to save the bride, but his efforts were useless in the strong surf. He was found holding the hand of his girlfriend, who was unfortunately already dead.

He was swimming trying to rescue her, but could not achieve it.

The makeup artist was also rescued alive, but the makeup artist has not been located and has been officially reported missing.

A video circulates on social networks where the rescue operation of people is seen.



