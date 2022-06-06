“Girl Meets Farm” star Molly Ye opens First Restaurant: Here’s what We Know about “Bernie”

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Food Network star Melly Ye shared interesting news just four months after the birth of her second daughter Ira. The star of the TV series “A Girl meets a farm” said that she and her husband Nick Hagen are opening their first restaurant called Bernie’s. The name has a special meaning for the culinary blogger who became a TV star. He honors her and Hagen’s first daughter Bernadette.

The star of the TV series “Girl meets Farm” is currently on maternity leave.

Ye has been on maternity leave and on a break from working on the Food Network series since the second daughter was born in the Hagen family.

Yeh shared the first photos of the Game on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR