“Girl meets Farm”: Molly Ye loves her “cool and refreshing” Romaine salad with breadcrumbs

Food Network star Molly Ye enjoys the delicious crunch of a crisp fresh salad as the warm weather approaches. Therefore, her Romaine salad with breadcrumbs is one of her favorite dishes. The star of the TV series “The Girl meets the farm” believes that the cool and strong leaves of Romaine lettuce withstand bright, spicy dressing and breadcrumbs. This salad is a great summer snack that turns into a full—fledged dish with the addition of lean protein, such as grilled chicken or hard-boiled eggs.

Molly Yeh calls this salad “delicious.”

Ye told about its properties in a YouTube video where she cooks a dish in a cozy home kitchen, which she shares with her husband Nick Hagen and daughters Bernie and Ira.

“My Romaine salad with breadcrumbs and a simple dressing is delicious,” Ye said.

“Romaine adds a nice cool and refreshing crunch. Breadcrumbs add a wonderful texture,” she explained the finished dish.

“I prefer Panko breadcrumbs because they are very crispy,” the Food Network star said of her favorite filling.

“What I like about this salad is that it has so much crunch,” Yeh said. “Romaine is crispy. Breadcrumbs are crunchy. It’s crunch on crunch.”

This special salad is delicious in combination with her creative and satisfying recipe for orecchiette with broccoli and sausage.

Ingredients for Molly Ye Romaine salad with breadcrumbs

The list of ingredients for this delicious and beautiful salad is a standard salad with a twist.

Below are the elements necessary to create this unique dish.

These include unsalted butter, panko breadcrumbs, kosher salt, black pepper, Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard.

You will also need Worcestershire sauce, zest and juice of 1 lemon, garlic, Romano lettuce leaves and Parmesan cheese.

Step-by-step instructions for making this “cool and refreshing” salad

The way to prepare the salad, which Ye calls “cool and refreshing”, is as follows.

An integral part of the finished recipe are crispy and browned breadcrumbs.

To do this, melt the butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Then add the breadcrumbs, salt and pepper.

Continue stirring the breadcrumbs until they begin to brown and fry. They will burn if they stay in the pan for too long without stirring.

Remove the crumbs and let them cool.

Next, we make refueling. Whisk together the yogurt, mustard, worcestershire, lemon zest and juice, garlic, water, salt and pepper until they are mixed.

First place the romano salad in a bowl to start the layering process.

Sprinkle the salad with breadcrumbs, parmesan and dressing. Mix all the ingredients together. Then sprinkle with breadcrumbs and parmesan before serving.

The full recipe for Molly Ye’s Romaine salad with parmesan and simple dressing is available on the Food Network website.

“A Girl Meets a Farm” airs on Sundays at 11:00 Eastern Standard Time on the Food Network channel.