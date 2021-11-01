Girl Group Drama ‘Idol: The Coup’, Cotton Candy Rilis MV ‘White Day’

The virtual girl group from the drama ‘The Coup‘, Cotton Candy has released their music video.

Cotton Candy is a girl group consisting of Jenna (EXID’s Hani), Hyunji (LABOUM’s Solbin), Stella (Han So Eun), El (WJSN’s Exy), and ChaAa (Green).

Ahead of the drama screening, now on Monday (01/11) we get a music video entitled ‘White Day‘ from Cotton Candy.

‘White Day‘ is a pop dance song that shows the cute and innocent side of the members of Cotton Candy.

One of the new members of SECRET NUMBER, Minji also participated in producing the song ‘White Day‘.

The drama ‘Idol: The Coup‘ is planned to start airing on JTBC on November 8, 2021. Before that, you can watch the ‘White Day‘ music video first!