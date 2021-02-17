Giraffe monitors on sale! Here Are Details

Having a good monitor is essential for either studying, working or playing. More than just looking at the price, you need to know the specifications of these devices. Resolution, update frequency and extra features can make the most of your PC and provide a quality experience.

Don’t know which monitor to buy? What better monitor for your gamer setup? Check out the selection we made for you from the Girafa online store.

32 “LED Gamer Monitor, AOC Agon

This AOC curved screen monitor, Agon line, is a perfect choice for anyone who cares about image quality. The model is capable of achieving high refresh rates – 165 Hz – in addition to a Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels).

The 1 ms response time provides instantaneous movement and AMD FreeSync support synchronizes the refresh rate of the video card and monitor to eliminate cropped images. The size also deserves mention: they are 32 inches. The connections offered are VGA, Display Port and two HDMI ports.

23.8 “LED Gamer Monitor, Full HD, LG 24ML600M

Thanks to Full HD resolution and IPS technology, this gamer monitor from LG is another good option for gamers. Although inexpensive, this model has interesting specifications, such as 1 ms response time (with Motion Blur Reduction technology) and FreeSync to synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with that of the video card.

LED Monitor 27 “, 4K UHD, LG 32UK550

The only 4K monitor on the list deserves to be highlighted precisely because of the high resolution. With UHD support, players will be sure that they will not see a pixel in the image during games, providing maximum immersion.

The frequency rate of this monitor is 75 Hz, but it also offers FreeSync technology to ensure that images are not jagged. For connections, this device offers HDMI, Display Port and headphone output, as well as integrated speakers.