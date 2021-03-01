Gionee Max Pro Introduced With Its Massive Battery

Gionee announced the Gionee Max Pro, a remarkable model in price / performance point. Having a huge battery of 6,000 mAh, the smartphone can offer a 2-day charging life depending on usage.

Gionee, better known for its budget-friendly smartphones, announced its new smartphone Gionee Max Pro, which focuses on daily use and avoids frivolous features. Promising a good user experience with its big screen and big battery, the device does not upset consumers with its price tag.

Coming with a 6.52-inch HD + resolution screen, the Gionee Max Pro offers a not bad screen to body ratio with its drop-notched design. The smartphone, powered by a Unisoc 9863A processor instead of a Qualcomm or MediaTek processor, has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone, which has a square-shaped camera module positioned in the upper left corner on the back, promises a standard level camera performance with a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, there is an 8 MP selfie camera in the drop notch on the top of the screen.

Gionee Max Pro features

Processor: Unisoc 9863A

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Screen: 6.52 inch HD +

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 6.000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

The Gionee Max Pro, which can offer a charging life of up to 2 days depending on use with its huge 6,000 mAh battery, has a price tag of approximately $ 95. Of course, if the device goes on sale in Europe, we can say that the price tag may increase with taxes.