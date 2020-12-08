Gionee K30 Pro, Modest Features and Price

Gionee’s affordable entry-level phone, the K30 Pro, was announced with its striking design. The device is perfect for those who say “get it affordable, let it work”.

Gionee, one of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers, announced its new smartphone Gionee K30 Pro, which stands out with its design. The K30 Pro, which we can say to be a modest device in terms of technical features, has quite exciting details at the point of design.

The Gionee K30 Pro, which has a notched design, offers users a high screen / body ratio thanks to its extremely thin screen frames. Also, when we look at the back of the device, we encounter a multi-camera setup similar to the Huawei Mate 30. In short, the device offers details like flagships with its design.

We cannot continue our praise for design when it comes to hardware. Because the K30 Pro has a 6.53-inch HD + screen and this screen offers an LCD panel. Powered by an undisclosed 2.0 Ghz MediaTek processor, the smartphone has two separate RAMs of 6 GB and 8 GB, and a single storage space of 128 GB.

The Gionee K30 Pro, which is announced to have a 16 MP main camera, has a wide angle and a macro camera, but the resolutions of these cameras have not been disclosed. In addition, let’s say that the device has an 8 MP selfie camera in the drop notch.

Gionee K30 Pro features

Processor: 2.0 Ghz MediaTek

RAM: 6 GB / 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Screen: 6.53 inch HD + LCD

Rear Camera: 16 MP + Macro + Wide Angle

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 7.1.1

Gionee K30 Pro price

The Gionee K30 Pro manages to be a good price / performance phone by maintaining its modesty in hardware in terms of price. Because this medium / entry-level device has a price tag of $ 107 (about 834 TL + taxes) for the 6 GB version and $ 122 (about 951 TL + taxes) for the 8 GB version.



