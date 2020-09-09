Gionee Announces New Affordable Phone, M12 Pro

Gionee announced its new smartphone M12 Pro, which will make faces smile, especially with its price. The M12 Pro, which appears as a mid-segment device, is the kind that can easily meet your daily needs. It is currently unknown whether the phone will go out of China.

Chinese technology manufacturer Gionee announced its new smartphone at an event it organized. Called “M12 Pro”, this smartphone seems to attract attention with its mid-segment features at a very affordable price. Let’s take a closer look at Gionee’s new smartphone.

The Gionee M12 Pro has a slim bezel display that offers 6.2 inches of HD + resolution. The engineers who place the front camera in the notch on the screen promise 13 MP resolution to consumers with this front camera. In addition, the screen of the Gionee M12 Pro has a fingerprint reader sensor.

Introducing the Gionee M12 Pro

Gionee’s new mid-segment smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. Combining this power with a combination of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, the device provides sufficient capacity for users. The phone, which has the Android 10 operating system, has a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the back of the phone, we see a quad camera setup. However, there are 3 sensors in this camera setup. So one of them only offers visuality. In this context, the Gionee M12 Pro includes a main camera offering 16 MP resolution, an ultra wide-angle camera and a macro camera. All the details of this camera hardware are currently unknown.

Gionee M12 Pro specifications

Screen: 6.2 inch, HD +

Processor: MediaTek Helio P60

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (microSD support available)

Front Camera: 13 MP

Rear Camera: 16 MP + ultra wide angle + macro camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0

Announced with all these features, the Gionee M12 Pro is available for purchase as of today. While the company officials do not say anything about whether this phone will hit the global market, they announced that the price of the phone is $ 102. Phones are available in blue and white color options.



