Ginny & Georgia: series gets season 2 on Netflix

Ginny & Georgia, the teen drama starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, has been renewed on Netflix for a 2nd season.

The show has had a strong performance since it was launched in February, appearing regularly in the ten most watched series. Netflix revealed that the first season was watched by 52 million subscribers in the first 28 days, with a particularly strong performance in the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Kenya.

The mother-daughter drama stars Gentry as the clumsy and irritated 15-year-old Ginny Miller, who often feels that she is no match for her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and outgoing Georgia Miller, played by Howey.

Georgia, who grew up moving all the time, desperately wants to take root in New England and give her family something she never had: a normal life. But her past follows them to threaten her and her family’s restart.

The second season will have 10 more episodes and will be produced in Toronto, Canada. The first season was directed by a creative team made up of women only, including showrunner Debra J. Fisher, creator Sarah Lampert and director Anya Adams. All of them are also part of executive production. The trio produces alongside Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March and Elena Blekhter.

The production also stars Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

Fisher and Lampert said, “We are very grateful for the incredible response and love you have given Ginny & Georgia. We are especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who maintained the best standard at every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for the second season. ”

Stay tuned so you don’t miss any more information about Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia!