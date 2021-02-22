Ginny & Georgia premiere is one of the highlights

This week, Netflix marks the premiere of the series Ginny & Georgia, a production that seems to talk to different types of audiences and excited subscribers with a very fun trailer.

The plot follows young Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) when they move out, once again, and need to start over. With touches of comedy and drama, the series opens on February 24, initially counting ten episodes.

Fox’s The Resident and Prodigal Son series go on hiatus this week and only return on March 2, continuing their respective seasons. ABC’s Big Sky continues to air its first season only on April 13.

Meanwhile, at The CW, Legacies Season 3 and Walker Season 1 will also have a break, coming back with new episodes on March 11. At CBS, the hiatus is with the MacGyver series, which continues its 10th season on March 5.

It is also worth noting that the coronavirus pandemic directly affected the current seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD. Thus, it is not yet known when new episodes of all these productions will return to the NBC schedule.