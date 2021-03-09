Ginny & Georgia: learn all about the end of season 1

In the last week of February, Netflix released Ginny & Georgia, a series that addresses family drama in a light and relaxed way. In just ten episodes, the characters managed to captivate the audience with their nuances and interesting conflicts.

However, the outcome of the first wave of episodes provoked many feelings in the audience, after all, many things happen in a surprising way and make question all the plots that had been presented until that moment.

So, check out more about the end of the 1st season of Ginny & Georgia with our recap!

Conflicting mother and daughter: Ginny & Georgia gets it right in the comical and dramatic tone during season 1

The series tells the story of two distinct generations through the relationship of Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey). One of the most striking facts in this family context is that the two are only a few years apart. However, little by little the spectators realize that what most separates the two is also what brings them closer.

Thus, discussions about maturity, maturity and responsibilities arise. The two characters, in this sense, star in scenes capable of great identification with the audience. As much as the plot has good insights, everything is heading for something unexpected.

At the end of the 1st season, the audience watches Georgia’s implicit speech, which states that the current male world imposes some obstacles so that women can own themselves.