Ginny & Georgia: Gilmore Girls get Netflix drama trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for its new drama series. This is Ginny & Georgia, a production focused on developing the dysfunctional relationship between mother and daughter. The production is scheduled to premiere on February 24th.

In the plot, the audience will meet the clumsy Ginny Miller (played by Antonia Gentry), who is 15 years old. Often, she feels that she looks nothing like her mother, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), who is 30 and is described as irresistible and dynamic.

However, when you move to a country town, some things can start to change, such as the relationship between mother and daughter – but everything can get worse, too. Georgia’s intention is to be able to offer her family something they have never experienced before.

But not everything is flowers, since the mother’s past seems to have infiltrated the luggage during this process of restart. Therefore, some imminent threats are seen in the first images.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about Ginny & Georgia, new Netflix series

From the trailer, it is evident that Ginny & Georgia will be a series with a relaxed atmosphere and charming characters. “We are like the Gilmore Girls … but with bigger breasts”, reflects Georgia in a certain scene.

Apparently, the relationship between Ginny and her mother will be shaken because of some decisive and somewhat stressful choices.

According to Debra J. Fisher, one of the creators and executive producers, the series will talk directly to the audience because of the complicated nuances of the characters. “We wanted to do a series with real emotions and a lot of honesty,” said Sarah Lampert, who also signs the scripts.

Thus, we can only wait for the premiere date. Ginny & Georgia will be available on February 24 on Netflix!