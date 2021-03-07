Ginny and Georgia: find out where the players played first

Ginny & Georgia recently arrived on Netflix and is already making the biggest success. The comedy follows the teenager, Ginny Miller and her mother, Georgia, trying to start life again by moving to a new city after the death of Kenny, Ginny’s stepfather. However, when Georgia’s past begins to surface, her lifestyle is threatened.

The cast of the series has names known to the public and others that are not yet so popular. Check now where the main actors of Ginny & Georgia have acted before joining the series.

Antonia Gentry – Ginny Miller

At just 23 years old, this is the actress’s first major role. Gentry has also appeared in other series and films, such as Raising Dion and Doce Argumento, two Netflix series. She also participated in two short films, PSA Don’t Text and Drive Pay Attention and Lone Wolf Mason.

Brianne Howey – Georgia Miller

In the role of the matriarch is Brianne Howey, 31. The actress is known for her regular role in the series The Exorcist and The Passage. Howey also participated in other popular productions, such as The Middle, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Scream Queens and I Want to Kill My Boss 2.

Diesel La Torraca – Austin Miller

The child actor is responsible for playing the youngest of the family. In addition to Ginny & Georgia, the boy has acted in the film Little Monsters with Lupita Nyong’o and in the series Lambs of God.