Gina Rodriguez is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joe Losicero: “This birthday is different”

Be a mom! Almost three years after Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoSicero got married, they are expanding their offspring.

“This birthday is different ❤️,” the 38—year-old graduate of Virgin Jane signed a Saturday, July 30, Instagram montage, including footage of the couple looking at a positive pregnancy test and crying.

Locicero, 35, also shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Saturday, writing: “Wherever you go, my heart follows you. Happy Birthday, my Goddess.” The producer of the “Diary of the future president” replied: “I and the child love you, Dad.”

After the exciting news about the couple’s children, several of their famous friends shared their congratulations, including Viola Davis, Derek Hough, Ariel Kebbel and Andy Grammer.

“Uraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa my love!! So much love for you THREE 😍,” Brittany Snow replied in an Instagram comment on Saturday.

The couple tied the knot in May 2019, almost a year after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their engagement.

“There is a very, very special man in my life. I’m engaged. You are the first people I have told about this,” the Golden Globe winner told us in August 2018. — I am very, very lucky to have a very incredible man. …I’m getting married to a feminist. I am getting married to an incredible, loving, understanding, kind and patient man. I’m getting married to a really incredible man. That’s what it is. I’ve met a man who knows he’s human.”

Rodriguez and the New York native first met on the set of “Virgin Jane” in 2016, when Lo Cicero had a short cameo role in a telenovela.

“He thought I was nice to him because I’m kind to everyone who comes to the show,” the actress said during an appearance in November 2017 on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “So he thought I was just being really nice to him, and I thought he was just being nice to me because I’m in charge.”

The romance of the TV director and LoCicero continued to heat up over the years.

“Her health and her joy are the most important things on this planet for me,” the “Bold and Beautiful” alum captioned a July photo of his wife on Instagram a few days before they confirmed her pregnancy. “None of us can be Healthy or Joyful if the soil we walk on, from which we grow our food and ultimately from which we are made is not Healthy and Joyful. Let’s all contribute to taking care of the health and joy of this planet: our Mother Earth.”