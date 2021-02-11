Gina Carano, fired from The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm fires the actress after her controversial comments on social networks and will not work on the Star Wars franchise after her debut on Disney +.

Actress Gina Carano, known lately for her role in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian for Disney +, has been fired from Lucasfilm for her recent and controversial comments on social networks. This has been communicated by the company itself, explaining that her opinions are “unacceptable” and that she will not work again in the Star Wars franchise after interpreting her as Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the successful and celebrated The Mandalorian .

She’s out of The Mandalorian and Star Wars

Thus, from Lucasfilm they have shared an official statement in which they report the dismissal of the actress: “Gina Carano is not currently an employee of Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be one in the future. However, her publications on social networks denigrating people for their cultural and religious identity are abominable and unacceptable ”, reads the statement by the company responsible for Star Wars.

All this after several publications on social networks by Carano, the last one being the most controversial, since she seemed to compare being a republican in the United States today with being a Jew during the Nazi holocaust; Despite everything, the actress quickly deleted the publication, although many followers of her had already captured the post.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this publication would have ended the patience of Lucasfilm (the hashtag #FireGinaCarano gained a lot of strength in networks) after other comments against wearing a mask during the current coronavirus pandemic or support for the recent assault on the United States Capitol .

Recall that Carano was to be an important character in the expansion of the Star Wars series for Disney +, as in the next Rangers of the New Republic. At the moment it has not been confirmed if Lucasfilm will eliminate the character or hire a new actress for the role.