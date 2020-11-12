Gims shares episode of “360 TV Show” with Dadju!

Gims is on all fronts at the moment! However, he does not forget to support his little brother, Dadju, himself in music!

Gims continues to support his little brother Dadju in his projects. This time the rapper does it in a hilarious way!

On Wednesday, singer Dadju was the second artist to appear on France 2’s “Artist & Co” show, after the famous Ninho. In the third part of the evening, the little brother of the singer with dark glasses has thus proposed a reinterpretation of his greatest hits.

Something to make Gims proud! In fact, in the Story of her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Bella” shared her passage in “360 TV Show” on France 2.

Under Dadju’s gaze, he exclaims: “360 TV Show… Dadju… France 2… Let’s be careful… Distancing… Barrier gestures”. A tone that did not fail to make people laugh!

Either way, with humor or not, Gims is keen to give strength to his little brother. And it’s beautiful to see!

GIMS ON ALL FRONTS!

TV appearances are a great way to get around government restrictions to slow COVID-19.

For his part, Gims was forced to cancel the release of his album “Le Fléau”, which was scheduled for November 6th. However, the artist has not said his last word.

Thus, on his Instagram account, the latter promised his fans a live concert on December 20! Happier than ever, Internet users reacted en masse. We must therefore believe that this announcement is timely.

But that’s not all ! The latter has also just released his new music video “Origami”. His fans are therefore spoiled!

In addition to this very important solo activity, Gims and his former partners of the Sexion d’Assaut have been working for several weeks on “The Return of the Kings”. The group could well make a comeback before the end of the year.



