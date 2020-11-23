Gims reminds fans of live concert information!

Via his Instagram story, Gims gave more information about his live stream concert which will be held on December 20!

Good news for Gims fans! Indeed, the singer will give a live stream concert from next month!

While the lives seemed impossible due to the confinement and especially the new hygienic measures linked to covid-19…. That was without counting digital!

Indeed, after artist M Pokora, it is Gims’s turn to use technology to get closer to his audience! Indeed, on December 20, he will organize a live stream concert!

So, this Monday, November 23, 2020, via his Snap Chat story, the interpreter of “Bella” to give more information about this concert! Indeed, this is what he said: “Hi hi, this is Gims. I will meet you Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 9 p.m., for a live streaming concert on gisgson.live. Be numerous! ”

GIMS GIVES THE DATES OF ITS DECADE TOUR

On the same day, Gims gave the dates of his next tour “The decade tour” via his Instagram feed! A post that the artist captioned: “Decade Tour 2021! The new dates !!! ”

Thus, the artist’s tour will begin on May 21 at the Zénith in Toulouse and end on June 9 at the Dôme in Marseille! An agenda that already seems to excite Internet users! Indeed, the comments already number in the hundreds!

“I can’t wait for the concerts to resume, I pray that your tour will not be canceled because of the covid!” “Or again:” Concerts in Zeniths … But it makes you dream so much and above all we miss it so much! ”

We can thus read on the social network of the interpreter of “Everything”! We therefore invite you to discover in detail the dates of the tour below



